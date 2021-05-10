NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $24.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,082 shares of company stock worth $3,045,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
NMIH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 30,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
