NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $24.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,082 shares of company stock worth $3,045,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMIH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 30,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

