nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. nLIGHT updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. 360,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.