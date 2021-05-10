nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce sales of $67.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.80 million and the highest is $69.02 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $268.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.94 million to $271.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $312.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $323.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. nLIGHT has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in nLIGHT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.