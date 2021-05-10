Nkcfo LLC Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 1.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,779 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,433.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,712 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. 630,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,993,652. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

