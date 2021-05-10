Nkcfo LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 331,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

