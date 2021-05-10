Nkcfo LLC Invests $187,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. 94,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

