Nkcfo LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nkcfo LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.35. 149,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,605. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

