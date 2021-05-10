Nkcfo LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC owned 0.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

AMRK stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,384. The company has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.