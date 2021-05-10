Nkcfo LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $16.06. 924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,537. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.