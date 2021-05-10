Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.