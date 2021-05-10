Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $620.46 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5,170.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.44.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

