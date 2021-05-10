Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,365 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

