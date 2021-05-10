Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,823,000 after buying an additional 212,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

