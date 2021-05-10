Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 327.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

