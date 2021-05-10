Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 70.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $217,246.79 and $46.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00087317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.00813935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00106920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.08 or 0.09289343 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

