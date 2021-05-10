Nimiq Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $91.20 million and $2.26 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,901.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.96 or 0.06719674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.73 or 0.02481669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00694676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00201939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.29 or 0.00827295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.22 or 0.00618353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00528499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,402,047,329 coins and its circulating supply is 7,740,547,329 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

