NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGM. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $26.77 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

