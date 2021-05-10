NFTX Market Cap Hits $93.02 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, NFTX has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $93.02 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $198.59 or 0.00355120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

