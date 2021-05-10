NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

TSE:NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

