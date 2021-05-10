NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXTC. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NXTC opened at $7.95 on Thursday. NextCure has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $219.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

