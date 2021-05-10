Next Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,212,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 101,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 121,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 92,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

