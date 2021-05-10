Next Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,888 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 708,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 51,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 264,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

