Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,829,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

PINS opened at $59.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

