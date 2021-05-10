Next Capital Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.69. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

