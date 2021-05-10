Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $245.46 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $245.46 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00248919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $686.53 or 0.01190967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.08 or 0.00754752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,571.48 or 0.99872516 BTC.

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,349 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,701 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

