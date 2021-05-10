News (NASDAQ:NWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

Shares of News stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

