News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in News by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of News by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.61. News has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

