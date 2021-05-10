Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 2.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

