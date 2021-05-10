Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 2,137,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.