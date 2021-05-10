New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLW. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $522.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

