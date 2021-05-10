New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,871 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,871 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 146,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $731.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

