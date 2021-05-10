New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

