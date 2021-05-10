New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Unisys by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Unisys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

