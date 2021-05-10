New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,021 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Ready Capital worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $786.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

