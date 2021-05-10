New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $75.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

EDU stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 921.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,892,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

