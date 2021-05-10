Netlist (NLST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, analysts expect Netlist to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

