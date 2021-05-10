Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Nestlé stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $124.25.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

