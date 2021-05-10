Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Nephros stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nephros has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter worth about $4,719,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

