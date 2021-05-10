NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,304,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,008. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,282.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

