NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.16% of NeoGames worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $17,285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

NGMS stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

