Needham & Company LLC Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $220.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.08.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $180.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -419.36 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

