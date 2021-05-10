NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $15,193,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.