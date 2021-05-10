Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

