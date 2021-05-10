NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 4,824,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $495,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.