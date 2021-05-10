National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.17

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 23945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.
EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,283.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after buying an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 325,263 shares in the last quarter.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
