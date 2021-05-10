National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.17

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 23945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,283.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after buying an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 325,263 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

