National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,799 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $78.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

