National Bankshares Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

