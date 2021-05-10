National Bank Financial Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$10.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.59.

TSE CG traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

