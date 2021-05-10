National Bank Financial Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$10.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.59.
TSE CG traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95.
In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last quarter.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
