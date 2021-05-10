National Bank Financial Boosts Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.25

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.42. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

