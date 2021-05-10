Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $100.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00015868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

